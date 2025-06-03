Iran and Uzbekistan seal deal to enhance transit and trade links

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ A memorandum of understanding on the development of transit cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan was signed in Tehran on June 2, Trend reports via the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

The MoU signing event was organized on the sidelines of the 10th meeting of the transport ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member countries held in Tehran.

The event was attended by Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh and Uzbek Minister of Transport Ilham Mohkamov.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Director General of Transit, Logistics and Agreements of the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization, Kazem Salehi, and the Director General of the Strategic Policies Department of the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, Behzad Kholmatov.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the sides will create the necessary conditions for the Uzbek private sector to invest in Iran's Shahid Rajaee port and build a special terminal and logistics center.

The sides agreed to obtain the necessary licenses and other coordination for the Uzbek private sector to invest in the construction of a logistics center and a special terminal.

The 10th meeting of the Ministers of Transport of the ECO member states was held in Tehran on June 2.

Pakistan, Türkiye, Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan are the 10 members of the ECO.

