Bosnia secures global financing for ambitious energy and transport plans
Photo: The Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina has secured significant international financial backing, including a €79.9 million IBRD loan for its Just Transition Project to repurpose coal regions for renewable energy, and a €6.5 million WBIF grant to support safer, sustainable transport infrastructure.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy