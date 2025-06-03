Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Severe weather prompts SOCAR to increase security measures at Azneft stations

Economy Materials 3 June 2025 13:56 (UTC +04:00)
Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ Due to sudden changes in weather conditions across the country, including strong winds and unstable weather, SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan) has reinforced safety measures at the production sites of its subsidiary, Azneft PU, the company told Trend.

SOCAR acknowledged the implementation of stringent protocols to mitigate occupational hazards, ensuring compliance with labor regulations aimed at safeguarding workforce well-being.

Furthermore, comprehensive awareness initiatives are being executed across all operational sites, and the prevailing circumstances are under meticulous surveillance.

