Azerbaijan's Baku Energy Forum kicks off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The 30th anniversary Baku Energy Forum has started its work, Trend reports.

The participating countries, in addition to Azerbaijan, include Germany, the USA, Belgium, the UAE, Bulgaria, Great Britain, China, Estonia, Finland, France, Switzerland, Italy, Hungary, the Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Romania, Russia, Guinea-Bissau, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Türkiye, and Japan. This year's forum program includes a record number of speakers: 74

The forum is held within the framework of the 30th Baku Energy Week, which also marks the 30th anniversary of the Caspian Oil and Gas International Exhibition and the 13th Caspian International Energy and Green Energy Exhibition, Caspian Power.

This year, Baku Energy Week is hosting 267 companies from 39 countries. The geography of participants covers the entire energy landscape - from Europe and the Middle East to Asia and Africa.

