Azerbaijan, Serbia weigh up prospective plans on defense

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ In accordance with the bilateral military cooperation plan between Azerbaijani and Serbian Defense Ministries for 2025, military representatives of both countries hold a meeting in Baku, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

In the course of the convening at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, the participants conducted a comprehensive analysis of the extant operational framework pertaining to bilateral collaboration, deliberated on forward-looking strategic initiatives, and engaged in a robust exchange of perspectives regarding ancillary matters of reciprocal significance.

