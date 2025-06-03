Latvia’s manufacturing giving industrial output much-needed boost in April
In April 2025, Latvia's industrial production revealed a tentative ascent, with the manufacturing sector at the forefront, even as the energy and mining sectors faced setbacks. Recent insights illuminate the robust export dynamics within eurozone markets and reveal intricate transformations in output across vital sectors.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy