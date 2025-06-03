Saipem relies on local human resources and decarbonization in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Saipem relies on local staff and decarbonization in Azerbaijan, the CEO of Saipem, Alessandro Puliti said at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, Saipem is actively working in Azerbaijan, providing services within the framework of significant energy projects, such as TAP, which connects Azerbaijan with Europe, creating the possibility of gas transportation. He noted that more than 90 percent of the company's workforce in Azerbaijan is made up of local citizens, which is an important element of the company's sustainability.

“We are also actively working with major global companies such as bp and TotalEnergies, providing innovative solutions and supporting decarbonization goals,” Alessandro Puliti said.

He also stressed that Saipem is actively collaborating with the world's leading energy companies and aims to develop innovative solutions to effectively address the region's specific challenges, including carbonization.