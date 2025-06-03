Azerbaijan establishes embassy in Kenya (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Azerbaijan's embassy in Kenya has been opened, the publication of the Azerbaijani MFA on X2 said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, within the framework of an official visit to Kenya, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, together with his Kenyan counterpart Musalia Mudavadi, took part in the opening ceremony of the Embassy.

The Foreign Ministers assessed the opening of the diplomatic mission as an important step towards the continuation and strengthening of Azerbaijani-Kenyan interstate ties, facilitation of communication, and promotion of cooperation.

The Minister Bayramov highly appreciated the favorable environment and conditions created by Kenya as a host country for the proper functioning of the diplomatic mission.