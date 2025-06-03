Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau forge new agricultural alliance with strategic MoU (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of agriculture has been signed between Azerbaijan and Guinea-Bissau, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, met with Guinea-Bissau’s Minister of Environment, Biodiversity, and Climate Action, Viriato Luís Soares Cassamá.

Welcoming the guests, Mammadov provided detailed information to the participants about the state support for the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan.

He pointed out that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, places special importance on strengthening cooperation with African countries, including Guinea-Bissau, in various sectors of the economy.

The minister emphasized that agriculture is one of the most promising areas for future cooperation.

According to him, there is great potential for establishing trade relations in the agricultural sector between the two countries, and in this regard, establishing direct contacts between business entities of both countries and exchanging information on high-export-potential products is of great importance.

During the meeting, it was stressed that Azerbaijan is ready to share the latest technologies and experiences applied in its agricultural sector with the Guinea-Bissau side.

At the same time, students from Guinea-Bissau were invited to study at the Azerbaijan State Agricultural University through scholarship programs.

Meanwhile, Cassama expressed his country's interest in developing partnerships with Azerbaijan in all areas.

He highlighted the broad potential for cooperation in agriculture.

Both sides expressed mutual interest in deepening agricultural cooperation.

During the bilateral meeting, the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in agriculture between Azerbaijan and Guinea-Bissau was signed. The document was signed by Mammadov and Cassama.

The memorandum outlines future directions for cooperation in the agricultural field.

Under the document, the parties agreed to establish a joint Working Group on agriculture, implement joint investment projects in priority areas of mutual interest, promote efficient use of agricultural land, exchange information on high-export-potential agricultural products, cooperate in digitalization of agriculture, share experiences in agricultural insurance, exchange knowledge on new technologies in agriculture, expand cooperation in agrarian research, organize trade missions, and strengthen ties between private sectors.

During the meeting, the sides also held a broad exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

