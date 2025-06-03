AzerEnergy, ACWA Power advance collaboration on renewable energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. A meeting was held
between Baba Rzayev, President of AzerEnergy OJSC, and Mohammad
Abunayyan, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA
Power, along with their respective delegations, Trend reports.
AzerEnergy engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the
prevailing dynamics and prospective trajectories of bilateral
collaboration within the energy sector.
The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the
operational advancement of the Khizi Wind Power Plant (WPP)
initiative, which is anticipated to play a pivotal role in the
enhancement of Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sector.
Azerenergy stands as the preeminent entity in the electrical
power generation sector within the Republic of Azerbaijan. It
concurrently sustains the most extensive distribution
infrastructure nationwide, notwithstanding the ongoing
privatization of regional power grids. Azerenergy underwent a
transformation into a state-owned joint stock entity in 1996,
pursuant to the executive directive issued by late President Heydar
Aliyev.