AzerEnergy, ACWA Power advance collaboration on renewable energy projects

Economy Materials 3 June 2025 14:47 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ A meeting was held between Baba Rzayev, President of AzerEnergy OJSC, and Mohammad Abunayyan, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power, along with their respective delegations, Trend reports.

AzerEnergy engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the prevailing dynamics and prospective trajectories of bilateral collaboration within the energy sector.

The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the operational advancement of the Khizi Wind Power Plant (WPP) initiative, which is anticipated to play a pivotal role in the enhancement of Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sector.

Azerenergy stands as the preeminent entity in the electrical power generation sector within the Republic of Azerbaijan. It concurrently sustains the most extensive distribution infrastructure nationwide, notwithstanding the ongoing privatization of regional power grids. Azerenergy underwent a transformation into a state-owned joint stock entity in 1996, pursuant to the executive directive issued by late President Heydar Aliyev.

