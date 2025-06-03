AzerEnergy, ACWA Power advance collaboration on renewable energy projects

AzerEnergy engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the prevailing dynamics and prospective trajectories of bilateral collaboration within the energy sector.



The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the operational advancement of the Khizi Wind Power Plant (WPP) initiative, which is anticipated to play a pivotal role in the enhancement of Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sector.

Azerenergy stands as the preeminent entity in the electrical power generation sector within the Republic of Azerbaijan. It concurrently sustains the most extensive distribution infrastructure nationwide, notwithstanding the ongoing privatization of regional power grids. Azerenergy underwent a transformation into a state-owned joint stock entity in 1996, pursuant to the executive directive issued by late President Heydar Aliyev.