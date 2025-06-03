Azerbaijani official talks up Caspian-Black Sea-Europe corridor project finances

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ The financial and commercial framework of the Caspian–Black Sea–Europe corridor project will be made public soon, said Orkhan Zeynalov, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy, in his remarks at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

“The corridor is currently in the final stage of its feasibility study. We have recently established a joint venture in Bucharest representing the participating countries. This entity has the authority to negotiate with investors, financiers, and lenders about potential next steps following the feasibility phase. The financial and commercial details of the project will be unveiled soon, and they are expected to be highly promising,” Zeynalov said.

He articulated that energy serves as a pivotal catalyst in energizing industrial sectors, propelling economic expansion, and facilitating developmental trajectories.

“We view all energy types as instruments of interconnectivity. For decades, we have invested in the oil and gas sector and implemented major interregional connectivity projects,” Zeynalov concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel