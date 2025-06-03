TotalEnergies acquires UK solar and battery projects from Low Carbon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. TotalEnergies has acquired a portfolio of renewable energy assets in the United Kingdom from Low Carbon, a UK-based renewable energy developer, Trend reports.

The acquisition includes eight solar power projects with a combined capacity of 350 megawatts (MW) and two battery energy storage projects totaling 85 MW.

According to TotalEnergies, the solar projects are at an advanced stage of development and are expected to become operational by 2028. Once commissioned, they are projected to generate more than 350 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity annually - equivalent to the average consumption of approximately 100,000 households in the UK.

The newly acquired projects are located in the south of England and will be integrated into TotalEnergies’ existing UK power portfolio. The company’s current UK assets include 1.1 GW of gross installed offshore wind capacity, 1.3 GW of gross capacity from combined cycle gas turbines, and over 600 MW of solar projects under development.

Commenting on the acquisition, Olivier Jouny, Senior Vice President for Renewables at TotalEnergies, said: “The acquisition of these solar and battery projects located in the south of England will complement our integrated electricity portfolio in the UK.”

Roy Bedlow, Chief Executive and Founder of Low Carbon, noted that the agreement marks the delivery of one of the largest ready-to-build portfolios of solar and battery projects in the UK. He added that the projects will contribute to the UK Government’s Clean Power 2030 targets and support Low Carbon’s continued growth as an independent power producer.