ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 3. At a recent government meeting led by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, key initiatives aimed at boosting domestic production were discussed, Trend reports, citing the Government of Kazakhstan.

Bektenov underscored that nurturing growth in homegrown production is the bread and butter of the nation’s long-term economic game plan.

“The president has always emphasized the importance of this area. To ensure the competitiveness of Kazakhstani manufacturers, the government has introduced mechanisms aimed at developing domestic value-added production to support local producers. One of the outcomes of these measures is that, since last year, the processing sector has outpaced the mining sector in terms of industrial output. This is a trend that we must continue to build upon,” emphasized Bektenov.

The administration's strategic initiative to enhance the processing sector is perceived as a pivotal maneuver in the diversification of Kazakhstan’s economic framework, aiming to mitigate reliance on the historically entrenched paradigm of natural resource extraction that has pervaded the national industrial milieu.

