Masdar set to develop first offshore wind farms in Caspian Sea soon - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Masdar hopes to implement a project on the construction of the first offshore wind farms in the Caspian Sea in the near future, the Head of Business Development and Investment Department of Masdar's CIS region, Maryam Rashed Al Mazrouei said at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reported.

“Last year, we signed a memorandum of understanding to study the possibility of developing offshore wind power in the Caspian Sea. It is currently at an early stage of development, but we are serious about it and hope to realize the project very soon,” she said.

She noted that Masdar is actively involved in the development of renewable energy in the region and is one of the largest investors. Azerbaijan holds a special place in the company's strategy.

“We also actively support regional initiatives to export green electricity to neighboring countries and Europe. Masdar is ready to develop and implement relevant projects,” Al Mazrouei noted.