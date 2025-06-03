bp fast-tracks electrification of oil fields in Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ bp is implementing major renewable energy and electrification projects in Azerbaijan, said Ayla Azizova, Senior Finance Manager at bp, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Baku Energy Forum, Azizova noted that bp continues to strengthen its cooperation with Azerbaijan, not only in the traditional oil and gas sector but also in the field of renewable energy.

“We are proud of our longstanding partnership with Azerbaijan and are pleased to present our ongoing plans. In particular, we are developing a 240-megawatt solar power plant in the Jabrayil region in cooperation with the SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan), Green, and other government institutions. This project is especially significant because the electricity will be supplied to the Sangachal terminal, reducing fuel dependency and supporting decarbonization,” Azizova said.

Azizova also highlighted bp’s progress in electrifying the Shah Deniz gas field.

“In 2024, we completed the first phase — the Alpha platform was connected to a neighboring platform, and part of the electricity is now supplied from onshore. This has significantly reduced diesel fuel usage. We hope to fully electrify the field by the end of the decade,” she added.

