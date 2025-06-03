Azerbaijan’s Baku Port poised to break container throughput records in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ Despite the number of windy days in the first four months of this year, Baku International Sea Trade Port expects container throughput to exceed 100,000 TEU by the end of 2024, said Khudayar Hasanli, Head of the Strategic Planning and Development Department of the Port, Trend reports.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled “Multimodal Transport in the Caspian Region: Prospects and Challenges in Ensuring Efficient Logistics” within the 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Week, Hasanli highlighted the key figures for the port.

“In 2024, we have already handled more than 76,000 TEU. In previous years, this figure stood at around 35,000-40,000 TEU. In just the first four months of this year, Baku Port handled 38,600 TEU. Considering the frequency of windy days during this period, we anticipate surpassing 100,000 TEU by year-end,” Hasanli said.

He emphasized that 10 to 15 years ago, annual container volumes ranged from 15,000-20,000 TEU, whereas today they are five times higher.

“The container handling process is regulated by protocol. Under the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, when ports accept cargo by protocol, a maximum of 30 hours is allocated for the loading and unloading of a single vessel. In 2024, this figure at Baku Port averaged 20.1 hours. However, the key issue is not speed alone, but the capacity to accept these shipments,” he added.

Currently, container handling operations are carried out at three berths in the port.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel