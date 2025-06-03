Russian corrosion protection firm eyes expansion into Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ Russia’s "PSS Corporation" company is aiming to enter the Azerbaijani market, the company’s international sales manager, Kirill Goryaev, said in an interview with Trend .

Speaking on the sidelines of the 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Week, Goryaev began by introducing the company.

“We specialize in cathodic protection equipment. This means our systems help protect structures from corrosion. In other words, we work in the field of corrosion prevention. We serve sectors such as oil and gas, offshore facilities, and shipbuilding, and our clients come from a wide range of industries and companies,” he said.

The company representative also chewed the fat about potential cooperation with Azerbaijan.

“We currently work with major companies like Gazprom and Lukoil in the Russian market, meaning we already collaborate with globally recognized players.

At the same time, the Azerbaijani market is of great interest to us. We are currently in talks with various companies to introduce our equipment into the local market and support the protection of pipelines and other structures at risk of corrosion,” he added.

