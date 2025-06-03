TRACECA senior paints role of digital transformation in railway transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ Countries located at the crossroads of major transport corridors like the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) are playing a critical role in advancing true connectivity, said TRACECA Secretary General Asset Assavbayev, Trend reports.

Speaking at a panel discussion on "Digitalization of Railway Transport" held as part of the 30th anniversary of Baku Energy Week, Assavbayev pointed out that we are in the thick of a whirlwind of technological advancement, with digital technologies weaving their way into every nook and cranny of life around the world.

"Rail transport is no exception. In such a complex and capital-intensive sector, digitalization is not just a trend—it is a necessity for development and competitiveness," Assavbayev emphasized.

He noted that TRACECA, which connects Europe, the Caucasus, and Asia, plays a vital role in the digitalization of railway transport within the corridor.

"Digitalization in TRACECA is not limited to improving efficiency in separate segments—it also aims to create a unified, integrated digital space for all participants. This involves aligning standards, developing electronic documentation, integrating information systems, and applying innovations in project implementation," he explained.

According to Assavbayev, TRACECA serves as a unique platform for digital cooperation, knowledge exchange, and joint development, which is essential for fully utilizing the corridor’s potential. While transitioning to digital systems presents challenges—such as significant investment needs, staff training, interoperability of systems, cybersecurity, interstate cooperation, and alignment of national legislation—the opportunities it offers far outweigh these difficulties.

"That’s why digitalization is a top priority for TRACECA. A permanent working group operates within the initiative, and several joint projects are being implemented with participation from member states. We are currently working on a draft agreement to digitalize cargo transportation.

We are in a leading stage of digital transformation across the international transport corridor. This will make railway transport more reliable, faster, safer, and more convenient, ultimately strengthening economic cooperation and trade among TRACECA member countries," Assavbayev added.

He wrapped things up by saying that the current panel session was a golden opportunity for swapping stories, trading best practices, pinpointing shared hurdles, and cooking up joint solutions.

"I am confident that these discussions will help us better understand how to more effectively leverage the potential of digital technologies for the advancement of the railway sector, especially within key partnerships such as TRACECA," he concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel