Chinese charger vendor aims to establish business in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Chinese company Infypower plans to present its products in the Azerbaijani market, the Sales Manager of the company, Martin MO told Trend at the 30th anniversary of “Baku Energy Week,” Trend reports.

He first provided information about the company: “Our company, officially named Shenzhen Infypower, is a high-tech company of Chinese origin that provides advanced power electronics solutions in the field of electric motor transportation and renewable energy. Founded in 2014, this company specializes in electric vehicle charging modules, energy storage systems (ESS), bi-directional energy converters, and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technologies.

We are actually the company that manufactures all the DC charging devices.”

The representative of the company also spoke about possible opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan: “This is the first time we are participating in Azerbaijan. As you can see at our stand, we produce powerful chargers. With the help of these devices, it is possible to charge all electric cars in a very short time.

This is also very convenient for the cars, i.e,. ideal for continuing on the road.

For instance, you go to buy something from the company in 15-20 minutes, and in that time, your car is fully charged and ready to go.”

“So we want to provide Azerbaijan with this type of charger for electric cars and powerful chargers.

We are trying to distribute our products here and build a business in Azerbaijan. Because this market is quite good, and there are some policies and initiatives related to green energy. I can say that this is the main reason for our participation in this exhibition,” MO noted.