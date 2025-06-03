Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan strengthen energy cooperation - KazMunayGas head (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are strengthening energy cooperation, the Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas (KMG), Askhat Khassenov said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

According to him, cooperation between KazMunayGas and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) covers not only oil transportation, but also other strategic directions.

“We always consider with our colleagues from SOCAR all possible options for cooperation. Today, there is an annual steady growth of oil pumping volumes through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline,” he noted.

Khassenov also stressed that interaction between the companies goes beyond logistics and includes joint initiatives on industrial safety, digitalization, and decarbonization. In particular, at the Astana International Forum, a quadripartite document was signed between KMG, SOCAR, Tatneft, and Uzbekneftegaz on decarbonization.

“This cooperation is based on mutual trust and interest on the part of both states and national companies,” Khassenov added.