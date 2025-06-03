Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
BCG completes feasibility study for Azerbaijan-Türkiye interconnector project - official

Economy Materials 3 June 2025 16:21 (UTC +04:00)
Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has completed a feasibility study for the Azerbaijan-Türkiye interconnector project, said Orkhan Zeynalov, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy, at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

He explained that the project envisages energy export from Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan region.

According to the deputy minister, there are good prospects for Nakhchivan exports to be integrated into Türkiye's future energy development plans.

"As the Turkish delegation noted, the country intends to commission 120 gigawatts of new 'green' generation in the coming years. Therefore, this project can fit into the national plan quite organically, as well as ensure exports to Europe," he emphasized.

