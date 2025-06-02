Kazakhstan and IRENA join forces to power up renewable energy goals

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 2. Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, during the International Forum in Astana, met with Francesco La Camera, Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and discussed opportunities for cooperation, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation within the framework of the global energy transition agenda.

“The parties exchanged views on the development of renewable energy, decarbonization of the economy, and strengthening technological partnership,” said a statement from the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

Minister Akkenzhenov emphasized that Kazakhstan, with its significant potential in the field of solar, wind, and hydropower, aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. In this regard, special attention is paid to attracting investment, introducing advanced technologies, and developing human resources in the energy sector.

IRENA is an international intergovernmental organization established to promote the development, deployment, and rational use of renewable energy sources worldwide. It supports countries in their efforts to transition to sustainable energy, provides analytical materials, and facilitates the exchange of experience and knowledge.