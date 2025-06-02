Amir of Kuwait sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

It is with great pleasure that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of the anniversary of the Independence Day of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan.

Availing myself of this opportunity, I express my hope that the close relations between our friendly countries and peoples will continue to evolve.

I wish Your Excellency good health, a long life, and the Republic of Azerbaijan and its friendly people continued progress and prosperity," the letter reads.