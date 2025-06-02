Kazakhstan, Austria strengthen railway alliance to unlock Middle Corridor potential
Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan
During the Astana International Forum, Kazakhstan’s Transport Minister Marat Karabayev and Andreas Matte, Chairman of Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB), discussed enhancing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route's role in connecting East and West.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy