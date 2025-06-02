Kazakhstan taps Middle Corridor to strengthen logistics and trade with Nigeria
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with the King of Ife, Ooni Ogunwusi, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Nigeria. Key topics included trade, investment, agriculture (notably Kazakh wheat supplies), transport, logistics, energy, and digital technology.
