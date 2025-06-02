SOCAR joins forces with ExxonMobil Corporation to run oil and gas drives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. SOCAR and ExxonMobil Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) within the framework of the Baku Energy Week, a source in SOCAR told Trend.

The MoU was signed by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and ExxonMobil Corporation Vice President John Ardill.

The document envisages joint cooperation in the oil and gas sector of Azerbaijan.

The long-term partnership between ExxonMobil Corporation and SOCAR in the energy sector has recently been further strengthened.

