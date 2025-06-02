Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan signs solar agreements during Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition

Economy Materials 2 June 2025 14:01 (UTC +04:00)

Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan signed a number of agreements as part of the 30th anniversary Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition.

An agreement was signed between the Ministry and Enerso Jabrail LLC for the lease of land for the implementation of the 50 MW Shams solar power plant project in Azerbaijan.

In addition, a land lease agreement was signed with Universal Solar Azerbaijan for the construction of the 100 MW Gobustan solar power plant in Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

