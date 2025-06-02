Baku Energy Week recognized as an influential forum for shaping new approaches and international energy dialogue - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The Baku Energy Week has become a prestigious international event in the energy sector, having emerged as a logical continuation of the “Caspian Oil & Gas” exhibition, which was founded on the initiative and with the support of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. This event has contributed immensely to the development of energy diplomacy, the establishment of strategic partnerships, and the strengthening of our country’s position on the global energy map, and has gone down in history as Azerbaijan’s first national exhibition brand, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

“Over the past years, this initiative has expanded in accordance with global trends in the energy sector, taking on the format of the Baku Energy Week. The Baku Energy Week, where a broad range of issues are discussed, from traditional to renewable energy, is already recognized as an influential forum for shaping new approaches and international energy dialogue,” the head of state emphasized.