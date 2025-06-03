Baku Initiative Group urges global action against ongoing colonial practices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Colonialism remains a present-day challenge, not just a historical injustice, said Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), at an international scientific conference titled "Imperial Structure: Ideologies of Colonialism and Reality", Trend reports.

"Whilst the goal has an exceptional purpose in recognizing the sacred justice of colonialism, we must not allow ourselves to believe that colonialism is a matter of certain past alone," Abbasov stated, warning that colonial policies still manifest in various forms across the world - politically, economically, culturally, and institutionally.

Since its establishment during a ministerial meeting in July 2023, the BIG has committed to supporting global efforts to challenge modern forms of colonialism through research, advocacy, and inclusive dialogue. "Over the past two years, we have organized around 30 international events dedicated to Guadeloupe, Mayotte, Karaki, French Guiana, Réunion, Corsica, Martinique, Mayotte, and other territories still suffering under colonial rule," he noted.

Abbasov emphasized that modern colonial structures contradict the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and numerous UN General Assembly resolutions. He called for the use of international legal mechanisms, increased public awareness, and multilateral cooperation to confront both direct and indirect colonial practices.

"This conference seeks to foster a deeper understanding of how colonial ideologies were constructed, institutionalized, and justified, and more importantly, how their legacies continue to shape contemporary global dynamics," Abbasov said.