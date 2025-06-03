Azerbaijani oil set to power up Czech state reserves soon – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Azerbaijani oil will officially enter the Czech Republic's state reserves in two weeks, Czech Deputy National Security Advisor Tomáš Pojar said at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

Emphasizing that the Czech Republic is the second largest importer of Azerbaijani oil, he noted that Azerbaijani gas is also an important part of the Czech Republic's energy balance.

"It is important to realize that energy security is not only a matter of the source country. It is also about supply routes. And one cannot be dependent on one corridor. The reasons can be not only political, but also environmental. That is why we have always been in favor of multi-level energy cooperation - both on renewables and traditional sources," Pojar said.