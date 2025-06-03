Türkiye plots to make large-scale investments in renewables dev't - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Türkiye plans to allocate large-scale investments in the development of renewable energy sources, the Turkish Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Ahmet Berat Çonkar said at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

"Our national energy plan envisages large-scale investments in renewable energy sources. Already today, 60 percent of our installed capacity is renewable energy, which makes us fifth in Europe and eleventh in the world in this indicator," he said.

Çonkar noted that by 2035, Türkiye plans to increase its combined solar and wind generation capacity from 30 to 120 GW, which will require about 100 billion dollars of investment.

He also added that the first nuclear power plant in Akkuyu is planned to be commissioned soon. Thus, the plan is to reach 20 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2050.

"Critical minerals play a key role in the transition to clean energy. We have some of the world's largest reserves in Eskisehir, the Beylikova deposit is the second largest in the world. We plan to work with international partners to develop these resources as part of the transition to a low-carbon economy. The issue of critical minerals is becoming increasingly important," Çonkar noted.