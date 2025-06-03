AZAL launches direct flights to Tabriz, increases flight frequency to Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, is expanding its route network and will begin operating flights on the Baku–Tabriz–Baku route starting from June 15, Trend reports.

Tickets will be available for purchase later today.

Flights on this route will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Tabriz is renowned for its ancient history, architectural monuments, museums, and rich cultural heritage. The launch of the Baku–Tabriz–Baku route will enhance travel opportunities between Azerbaijan and Iran, fostering the development of cultural and economic ties.

It is worth noting that AZAL is also increasing the frequency of its regular flights to Tehran, the capital of Iran. Flights on the Baku–Tehran–Baku route will now be operated four times a week – on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Tickets can be purchased on the official website www.azal.az, through the airline's mobile app, as well as at AZAL ticket offices and accredited agencies.