Somalia strives to deepen co-op with Azerbaijan in green energy sphere - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Somalia emphasizes the importance of partnership with Azerbaijan in the energy sector, the Minister of Energy and Water Resources of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Abdillahi Bidhan Warsame said at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, Somalia highly values the strategic partnership with Azerbaijan and seeks to deepen cooperation in the field of clean energy.

“As part of our efforts to transform the energy sector, Somalia has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan to expand cooperation in the field of renewable energy,” the minister noted.

He also emphasized that the Baku Energy Forum has become an important platform to expand partnerships with global players.

“This platform helps us engage in joint initiatives to make our energy transition more inclusive and sustainable,” Warsame added.

The minister emphasized that Somalia continues to invest heavily in solar energy with plans to provide at least 800 megawatts of capacity, which will significantly increase access to electricity for the population. The country's climatic conditions make it one of the promising regions for green energy development.