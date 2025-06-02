President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of Baku Energy Week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. President Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

''Dear participants of the event,

Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen,

Very warm greetings on the start of the Baku Energy Week.

This significant event serves as an important platform for the presentation of our achievements in the energy sector and the discussion of future priorities. This is already the 30th event, an anniversary one, which once again confirms its successful history and importance.

The Baku Energy Week has become a prestigious international event in the energy sector, having emerged as a logical continuation of the “Caspian Oil & Gas” exhibition, which was founded on the initiative and with the support of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. This event has contributed immensely to the development of energy diplomacy, the establishment of strategic partnerships, and the strengthening of our country’s position on the global energy map, and has gone down in history as Azerbaijan’s first national exhibition brand.

Over the past years, this initiative has expanded in accordance with global trends in the energy sector, taking on the format of the Baku Energy Week. The Baku Energy Week, where a broad range of issues are discussed, from traditional to renewable energy, is already recognized as an influential forum for shaping new approaches and international energy dialogue.

This event is also a clear manifestation of Azerbaijan's successful path in the energy sector, its international reputation, and far-sighted strategic vision. Strengthening energy security, diversifying energy supply, and sustainable development in green energy are still among the top priorities of our country today. The progress achieved in this area further strengthens Azerbaijan's position as a reliable and responsible partner in the global energy market. The large scale and international scope of the event are also evidence of this. The Baku Energy Week, which has been joined by companies from eighty countries around the world, is an indicator of Azerbaijan's role in international energy cooperation.

The development of the liberated territories as a “green energy” zone is the main direction of Azerbaijan’s sustainable energy strategy. Our successful strategic approaches have created ample opportunities for the sustainable development of Azerbaijan in the energy sector. The initiatives we are implementing also reflect our responsible attitude to environmental protection and our claim to leadership in the energy sector.

I am confident that the Baku Energy Week, remaining true to its rich tradition and the principle of openness to innovation, will make a significant contribution to deepening international dialogue, establishing new partnerships, and developing beneficial cooperation.

I would like to once again congratulate the organizers and all participants on the exhibitions presented at today's event and wish each of you fruitful discussions, successful projects, and continued cooperation!'' the address reads.