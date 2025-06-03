Azerbaijan executes live-fire exercises with rocket-artillery batteries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ In accordance with the combat training plan for 2025, a live-fire tactical exercise was held with the Rocket and Artillery Troops’ units, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

According to the plan, tasks on the deployment of units withdrawn from permanent deployment points to assembly areas, bringing vehicles to the state of combat readiness, and taking firing positions were fulfilled.

During the exercise, the units carried out combat firing using howitzers and multiple launch rocket systems. Imaginary enemy targets were destroyed with precise artillery fire, and the assigned tasks were successfully accomplished.

The main objective of the exercise was to improve the command staff’s decision-making abilities, enhance their knowledge and skills, plan activities during combat operations, foster interoperability with other types of troops, as well as to strengthen the field and practical skills of the personnel.

