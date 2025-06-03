Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor project feasibility study at final stage - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The feasibility study of the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor project is at the final stage, the Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

“The project has been submitted to the 10-year network development plan and is under consideration by the European Network of Electricity Transmission System Operators,” he said.

The minister also noted that with the support of the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, a feasibility study is being conducted for the Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor connecting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan with Azerbaijan via the Caspian Sea and eventually reaching Europe.