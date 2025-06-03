Lithuanian regional pay inequality escalates in 1Q2025
Lithuania's wage dynamics continued to shift in the first quarter of 2025, with the earnings gap between regions expanding and municipal differences becoming more pronounced. Here’s a detailed breakdown of where wages rose, where they fell, and what drove the changes.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy