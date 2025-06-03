Pakistan keen to expand energy cooperation with Azerbaijan - oil minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Pakistan is interested in expanding energy cooperation with Azerbaijan, the Pakistani Oil Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said at the 30th Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, Pakistan attaches great importance to sustainable energy development and considers Azerbaijan as an important partner in this process.

“We want to move towards inclusiveness and sustainable development. We need to develop sustainability in this transition in the issue of industrialization and support for the introduction of renewable energy and technologies,” the minister noted.

He also emphasized that Pakistan is ready to work together in the field of gas infrastructure, including the possibility of building pipelines linking the countries in the region.

“Azerbaijan is assisting us in developing gas infrastructure and fields in Pakistan. The energy infrastructure of our country is favorable for work in this field because Pakistan has 120,000 kilometers of pipeline,” Ali Pervaiz Malik said.

The minister added that Pakistan continues to actively negotiate and conclude agreements with a number of energy exporting countries while encouraging localized production and exploration of resources.