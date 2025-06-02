Azerbaijan marks launch of Kazakh Air Astana’s Atyrau-Baku route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The first flight of Kazakhstan's Air Astana airline from Atyrau to Baku was solemnly received at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, on May 31, Trend reports via Kazakhstan’s Embassy to Azerbaijan.

According to the information, the first passengers were greeted by Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, representatives of Air Astana, and the management of Baku airport. Those arriving from Atyrau to Baku were welcomed with the sounds of the dombra and dishes of Kazakh cuisine.

The Ambassador noted that one of the indicators of the intensity of relations between countries is the number of flights between them.

"Therefore, we are glad that the number of flights is increasing and the geography of flights between our countries is expanding. This summer, the number of flights between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will reach 34 per week. At the same time, we are increasing the number of permitted flights to 70. So, the growth will continue. Currently, flights from Baku go to Astana, Almaty, and Aktau. Today, the oil capital Atyrau has been added, and in July, the third megacity of Kazakhstan – Shymkent – will be added," said the diplomat.

Flights on the Atyrau-Baku route will be operated three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The flight duration is 1 hour and 30 minutes.



