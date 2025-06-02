Iran gearing up for variety of scenarios in anticipation of possible 'snapback' mechanism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ Iran has developed various scenarios regarding the possible activation of the "snapback" mechanism against it under the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), said Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

Speaking today at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei explained that Iran will cross that bridge when it comes, taking the necessary steps based on how the other parties play their cards.

He stressed that Iran has previously declared it would respond reciprocally if any non-constructive mechanisms are applied against it.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the various stages are initiated upon a complaint by one of the participating countries about a violation of the plan by another party. If these stages fail, the complaining country can raise the issue with the UN Security Council. If a complaint against Iran is filed and approved by the UN Security Council, international sanctions against Iran can be reimposed. Moreover, the ruling authorizes members of the UN Security Council to take military action against Iran.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel