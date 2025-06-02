EBRD extends support for Turkish tourism with new loan to hotel operator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is extending a 25 million euro loan to Bartu Turizm Yatirimlari, a hotel joint venture between Germany’s TUI Group and Türkiye’s Akra Hotels, Trend reports.

The financing package includes an extension of the existing loan and additional funds to support the purchase of land in Antalya for staff accommodation and maintenance-related investments. The initiative also aims to expand training and employment opportunities for people displaced by the 2023 earthquakes, more than 150,000 of whom have relocated to Antalya.

Bartu Turizm operates four coastal hotels with a combined capacity of 1,272 rooms under the Akra brand. The EBRD has supported the company since the Covid-19 pandemic, reflecting its broader commitment to Türkiye’s tourism sector.

The Bank noted that the investment aligns with its strategy for the real estate sector, with a focus on sustainable and inclusive development. Bartu Turizm also confirmed plans to open a new property in Didim in 2026.

To date, the EBRD has invested nearly 22 billion euros in Türkiye through 484 projects, mainly in the private sector.