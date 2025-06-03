Azerbaijan set to power up ten new renewable plants in two years – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. A total of 10 solar and wind power plants will be put into operation in Azerbaijan in the next two years, the Energy Minister of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov said at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

“We are expanding our approach to energy diversification not only by sources and routes, but also by types of energy. In the next two years, the first stage of green energy development will be completed: 10 solar and wind power plants will be put into operation,” he said.

According to him, by the end of 2025, construction of a 240 MW wind farm will be completed.

“This year, construction of three more solar stations with a total capacity of 200 MW will begin. A 100 MW floating solar plant project is also under preparation.

With a total investment of $2.7 billion, the share of renewable energy in Azerbaijan's installed capacity will reach 33.7 percent by 2027. We plan to increase this share to 38 percent by 2030 and to 42.5 percent by 2035,” the Minister added.