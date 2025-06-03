Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 3, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 46 currencies increased compared to June 2.

As for CBI, $1 equals 627,126 rials, and one euro is 716,819 rials, while on June 2, one euro was 695,732 rials.

Currency Rial on June 3 Rial on June 2 1 US dollar USD 627,126 613,170 1 British pound GBP 849,610 825,815 1 Swiss franc CHF 767,095 746,593 1 Swedish króna SEK 65,752 63,931 1 Norwegian krone NOK 62,171 60,060 1 Danish krone DKK 96,079 93,273 1 Indian rupee INR 7,346 7,167 1 UAE Dirham AED 170,763 166,963 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2.045,507 1,992,749 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 222,488 217,540 100 Japanese yen JPY 439,223 425,894 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 79,945 78,202 1 Omani rial OMR 1,629,874 1,593,070 1 Canadian dollar CAD 457,690 446,283 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 378,330 365,481 1 South African rand ZAR 35,077 34,090 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,005 15,629 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,919 7,912 1 Qatari riyal QAR 172,287 168,453 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 47,911 46,799 1 Syrian pound SYP 48 47 1 Australian dollar AUD 407,168 394,380 1 Saudi riyal SAR 167,234 163,512 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,667,888 1,630,771 1 Singapore dollar SGD 487,807 474,901 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 513,297 499,114 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 20,949 20,486 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 299 292 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 458,906 447,716 1 Libyan dinar LYD 115,001 111,933 1 Chinese yuan CNY 87,107 85,174 100 Thai baht THB 1,928,187 1,881,080 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 147,351 144,047 1,000 South Korean won KRW 455,441 443,425 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 884,522 864,838 1 euro EUR 716,819 695,732 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 122,619 120,041 1 Georgian lari GEL 229,632 224,325 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 38,475 37,705 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,033 8,861 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 191,499 187,526 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 368,898 360,688 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,126,439 1,099,272 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,789 61,689 1 Turkmen manat TMT 178,764 175,189 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,453 6,346

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 814,104 rials and $1 costs 712,238 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 791,930 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,585 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 823,000–826,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 940,000–943,000 rials.

