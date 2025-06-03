Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 3

Business Materials 3 June 2025 09:50 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 3, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 46 currencies increased compared to June 2.

As for CBI, $1 equals 627,126 rials, and one euro is 716,819 rials, while on June 2, one euro was 695,732 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 3

Rial on June 2

1 US dollar

USD

627,126

613,170

1 British pound

GBP

849,610

825,815

1 Swiss franc

CHF

767,095

746,593

1 Swedish króna

SEK

65,752

63,931

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

62,171

60,060

1 Danish krone

DKK

96,079

93,273

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,346

7,167

1 UAE Dirham

AED

170,763

166,963

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2.045,507

1,992,749

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

222,488

217,540

100 Japanese yen

JPY

439,223

425,894

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

79,945

78,202

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,629,874

1,593,070

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

457,690

446,283

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

378,330

365,481

1 South African rand

ZAR

35,077

34,090

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,005

15,629

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,919

7,912

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

172,287

168,453

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

47,911

46,799

1 Syrian pound

SYP

48

47

1 Australian dollar

AUD

407,168

394,380

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

167,234

163,512

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,667,888

1,630,771

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

487,807

474,901

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

513,297

499,114

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

20,949

20,486

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

299

292

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

458,906

447,716

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

115,001

111,933

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

87,107

85,174

100 Thai baht

THB

1,928,187

1,881,080

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

147,351

144,047

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

455,441

443,425

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

884,522

864,838

1 euro

EUR

716,819

695,732

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

122,619

120,041

1 Georgian lari

GEL

229,632

224,325

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

38,475

37,705

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,033

8,861

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

191,499

187,526

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

368,898

360,688

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,126,439

1,099,272

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,789

61,689

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

178,764

175,189

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,453

6,346

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 814,104 rials and $1 costs 712,238 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 791,930 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,585 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 823,000–826,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 940,000–943,000 rials.

