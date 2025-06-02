Azerbaijan, Iran set operation mode and water allocation for Araz reservoir

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The 54th meeting of the Permanent Joint Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran on the use of water and energy resources of the Araz River was held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the information, representatives of the Agency, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, and Azerenerji Open Joint Stock Company took part in the meeting, which was chaired by the Azerbaijani co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Commission, representative of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, Zakir Guliyev.

A number of issues were discussed at the meeting. Thus, the operation mode of the Araz reservoir and water distribution between the two countries were determined, relevant distribution tables for joint use of water and energy resources of the Araz River were prepared, and the Protocol was signed.