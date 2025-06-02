Azerbaijani Khankendi’s dev't on horizon with Garabagh University at helm – minister

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ Karabakh University plays an important role in the development of Khankendi and will continue to do so in the future, said Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Speaking at the Karabakh Forum on Education and Partnership held at Garabagh University on "Joint Steps for the Future of Karabakh," Amrullayev highlighted the importance of collaboration across various sectors to ensure sustainable progress in education and regional development.

“Our goal is to ensure that progress in education is shaped not only by government initiatives but also through active involvement from society, the private sector, and the business community,” he said.

Amrullaev added that Garabagh University is expected to contribute significantly to Azerbaijan’s future development.

“One of our key priorities is for this institution to help drive the country’s growth. We are exploring what the university can offer to the business world. The critical task is identifying the common ground where academia and the private sector intersect,” he explained.

