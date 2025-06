Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Today, Azerbaijan is a country with a stable political system, with a developing economy, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the official opening of the 30th Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, the 13th Caspian Power Exhibition, and the 30th Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan is implementing large-scale economic reforms, and our economy is self-sufficient. Our foreign debt is less than 7% of GDP,” added the head of state.