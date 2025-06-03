Azerbaijan oil gains in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on June 2 grew by $2.53 (3.82 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $68.82 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went up by $2.52 (3.87 percent) to $67.61 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude rose by $2.85 (5.56 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $54.14 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, increased by $3 (4.7 percent) in price from the previous rate, settling at $66.83 per barrel.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

