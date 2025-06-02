SLB counts on further tech cooperation with Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. SLB counts on further technological cooperation with Azerbaijan, the company's technology and marketing manager, Dmitry Kofman told Trend.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the 30th anniversary international exhibition “Caspian Oil and Gas” in Baku.

“Azerbaijan has an interesting yet challenging operating environment. Various industries are actively developing here, which in turn requires increased attention to technology. That's why we work closely with our clients and partners to implement cutting-edge, best-fit-for-purpose technologies to maximize the efficiency of operations.

We work with companies such as SOCAR, BP, and several independent operators present in Azerbaijan. We certainly look forward to further technological cooperation, active interaction, and joint launch of effective solutions on the market,” he said.

Kofman noted that the company shares expertise and offers optimal approaches to field development in Azerbaijan.