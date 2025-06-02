ANAMA shares data on mine clearance in Azerbaijan’s liberated regions for May

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has released information on the operations carried out in May by the structures engaged in demining the territories liberated from occupation, the joint statement of ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, and the Ministry of Emergency Situations said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it was noted that 321 anti-personnel, 154 anti-tank mines, and 1991 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized during May.

A total of 7,440.2 ha of land was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance over the past month.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates interagency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.