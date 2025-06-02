Tehran, IAEA address recent developments in Iran’s nuclear program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have addressed the recent developments regarding Iran’s nuclear program, said Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian Foreign Minister, Trend reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Egypt with his counterpart Badr Abdelatty, Araghchi highlighted the importance of the IAEA continuing its work independently and without pressure.

“The director general of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, emphasized that the agency must carry out its duties without any external influence,” Araghchi said following a meeting in Cairo.

He added that Iran believes the IAEA should take independent steps in handling the situation.

In its latest report, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that, as of May 17, 2024, Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent had reached 408.6 kilograms—an increase of 133.8 kilograms since the February report. The report also noted that 60 percent enrichment is considered a short technical step away from weapons-grade level at 90 percent. The agency called on Iran for full and effective cooperation.

Iran has criticized the latest IAEA report, claiming it was influenced by the initiative of several European countries.

